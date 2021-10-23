Southampton 2, Burnley 2: Maxwel Cornet double earns Clarets a point at St Mary’s

Burnley are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season after drawing at the St Mary’s Stadium with Southampton.

Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 5:00 pm

Maxwel Cornet headed the Clarets into a first half lead before goals from Livramento and Broja saw the Saints overturn the deficit.

The Clarets weren’t to be denied a hard-earned point though and Maxwel Cornet scored his third Premier League goal in three games since signing from Lyon in the summer in spectacular style, shooting from distance giving McCarthy no chance in the Southampton goal.

Here’s how the action unfolded.

Southampton v Burnley

Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:40

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:31

Southampton Team

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:32

Burnley Team

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:33

Jack Cork spoke to us ahead of today’s fixture

Jack Cork's hat tip to former club Southampton ahead of Burnley's trip to St Mary's

Jack Cork has doffed his cap in the direction of St Mary's ahead of Burnley's trip to Southampton.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:36

Sean Dyche spoke to Chris Boden on Thursday about the prospect of employing a striking coach

Should Burnley employ a striking coach? - Sean Dyche gives his thoughts

After the defeat at Manchester City, Burnley boss Sean Dyche mused on the chances his side squandered.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:39

The lads look relaxed ahead of kick off

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:43

Are we going to get that first win today Ashley?

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:46

Clarets out warming up with 13 minutes until kick off

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:59

Teams are out, kick off moments away

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:00

Kick Off!

Southampton get the game underway, Burnley in their navy third kit.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:06

5 mins

Collins allows the ball to run over his head which allows Broja to apply pressure, Nick Pope clears the danger.

