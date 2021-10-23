Southampton 2, Burnley 2: Maxwel Cornet double earns Clarets a point at St Mary’s
Burnley are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season after drawing at the St Mary’s Stadium with Southampton.
Maxwel Cornet headed the Clarets into a first half lead before goals from Livramento and Broja saw the Saints overturn the deficit.
The Clarets weren’t to be denied a hard-earned point though and Maxwel Cornet scored his third Premier League goal in three games since signing from Lyon in the summer in spectacular style, shooting from distance giving McCarthy no chance in the Southampton goal.
Here’s how the action unfolded.
Southampton v Burnley
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:40
Southampton Team
Burnley Team
Jack Cork spoke to us ahead of today’s fixture
Jack Cork's hat tip to former club Southampton ahead of Burnley's trip to St Mary's
Jack Cork has doffed his cap in the direction of St Mary's ahead of Burnley's trip to Southampton.
Sean Dyche spoke to Chris Boden on Thursday about the prospect of employing a striking coach
Should Burnley employ a striking coach? - Sean Dyche gives his thoughts
After the defeat at Manchester City, Burnley boss Sean Dyche mused on the chances his side squandered.
The lads look relaxed ahead of kick off
Are we going to get that first win today Ashley?
Clarets out warming up with 13 minutes until kick off
Teams are out, kick off moments away
Kick Off!
Southampton get the game underway, Burnley in their navy third kit.
Collins allows the ball to run over his head which allows Broja to apply pressure, Nick Pope clears the danger.