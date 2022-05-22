Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has "no sympathy" for Burnley following relegation from the Premier League

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed Burnley's decision to part with Sean Dyche in the wake of the club's relegation from the Premier League.

By Dan Black
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 10:33 pm

The ex-Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss, speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, said that the Clarets paid the price for sacking the division's longest-serving manager with just eight games remaining.

The Irishman, a room-mate of Dyche's at Nottingham Forest, described the sacking as "crazy" after Burnley's six-year run in the top flight was brought to an end following a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

The outcome paved the way for Leeds United to stave off the drop back down to the Championship, despite starting the day in the bottom three by virtue of a far inferior goal difference.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Pundit, Roy Keane looks on following the international friendly match between England and Wales at Wembley Stadium on October 08, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images)

Keane said: “Who said it was a good decision to get rid of Sean Dyche? Crazy. Sean Dyche would have done a good job if given the opportunity until the end of the season.

“He’s been here and done it, him and his staff. When he left, we said, oh there’s been a reaction, a reset. Rubbish. They’ve paid a heavy price for it.

“They should have stuck with Sean Dyche. Proven manager, great quality, done a brilliant job. No sympathy for Burnley.”

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
