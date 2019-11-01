Sky Sports pundit reveals prediction for Sheffield United v Burnley

Charlie Nicholas has revealed his thoughts on the big match at Bramall Lane.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has offered his prediction for Saturday's big game at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United represent a tough test for Sean Dyche's side - the Blades have the joint best defensive record in the division, and they beat Arsenal 1-0 in their last home game.

Despite that, Nicholas is backing Burnley to claim the points.

"What bones can you pick out of this?" he said.

"I thought Burnley would beat Chelsea, but Chris Wood was injured and Ashley Barnes missed a header at 1-0 but these things happen. Sheffield United beat Arsenal and drew with West Ham, so what can we expect?

"Burnley and Sheffield United do not score many goals. They have two technicians at the helm in Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche, who want to defend but attack as well in differing ways and styles.

"I have always found that there is something about Burnley in these games and Dyche always seems to manipulate these situations, which is why Burnley have been in the Premier League for a sustained period.

"CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-1."