Sky Sports pundit reveals prediction for Burnley's trip to face struggling Watford

Burnley travel down south to face a Watford side that has only won one Premier League game all season.

The Clarets travel to Vicarage Road next, as manager Sean Dyche visits his former side Watford.

The Hornets have had a poor season to date, and have only beaten one team in the Premier League this season.

Burnley will have to be wary though, as one win can easily be the springboard for a good run of form.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas discussed the game in his weekly predictions column, and he has predicted a tricky afternoon for the Clarets.

"Quique Sanchez Flores earned a great result with the win at Norwich, finally! He may be feeling some sort of reward now, but he will still be working away on the mental fitness instead of the physical fitness.

"I cannot work Burnley out - they are hard to beat and good up front. They were battered at home to Chelsea but missed loads of chances, especially Ashley Barnes. They then go to Sheffield United and get hammered - Burnley are inconsistent and Watford are better than what their results suggest. Troy Deeney should be back fit and he will make a big difference for them.

"CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1"