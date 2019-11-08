Sky Sports pundit reveals his prediction for Burnley's match-up with West Ham

Charlie Nicholas has posted his prediction for the match-up between the two teams in Claret.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has once again had his say on Burnley as part of his regular weekend predictions column.

Nicholas predicted that the Clarets would edge Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane last weekend. Alas, the Blades claimed a 3-0 win.

The ex-Arsenal man is still positive about Burnley's chances though, again backing them to claim victory by a single goal.

He said: "Both teams are unpredictable. I thought Burnley were getting back to their old ways but they took a beating at Sheffield United. The defenders have work to do. West Ham were three down and probably should have equalised against Newcastle.

"They are a talented side but Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini have not produced thus far. Robert Snodgrass has been their best player over the last couple of weeks.

"They need to supply Sebastian Haller with early crosses and they could get somewhere, but it will back to basics for Burnley.

"CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1"

Other predictions from Nicholas this week include a 2-2 draw in the big game at the top of the table between Liverpool and Manchester City.