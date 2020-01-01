Sky Sports pundit makes score prediction for Burnley's vital clash with Aston Villa

Burnley have a fantastic chance to pick up their first points of 2020 in their match-up with struggling Aston Villa.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be hoping to mastermind a win over Villa, who have found life in the Premier League tough going since their return.

The Clarets lost out to Manchester United at Turf Moor last time out, but will be hoping for a return to winning ways today.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas doesn't fancy Villa's chances, and is predicting a comfortable afternoon for Burnley.

In his prediction column, he said: "I am finding it incredibly tough to work out Burnley. Aston Villa are easy to work out, but what is going on with Burnley? Where are the full-backs? What is their midfield? They are making clumsy mistakes at the back, while giving cheap goals away.

"Aston Villa do not have enough. Jack Grealish was saying they will not go down - other than him, who will find something? John McGinn is out for the foreseeable, but Anwar El Ghazi, Jota and Trezeguet have all gone quiet, while Wesley and Jonathan Kodjia don't have enough.

"You can see why there are no goals in the team. Conor Hourihane will like replacing McGinn in that role and he does have a goal in him, but they need to find a solution and get the defence sorted. Wesley is OK with his link-up play but is never in those danger areas. For that reason, I have to fancy Burnley. They have to get the full-backs higher up and get the service into the front three. I am expecting Aston Villa to stay in the bottom three.

"CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0."