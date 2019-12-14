Sky Sports pundit makes score prediction for Burnley's big game against Newcastle United

Newcastle United are the visitors at Turf Moor as Burnley look to put the Spurs defeat behind them.

Burnley will hope to get back to winning ways against Steve Bruce's side, who are on a good run of form after good wins against Sheffield United and Southampton.

The Clarets are on a run of three defeats in a row, albeit two of those games against Manchester City and Spurs are among the hardest of the season.

Sean Dyche will know this fixture is a big one, and Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas is predicting a tight game.

Speaking in his predictions column, he said: "It is a very tough fixture. I suggested that Steve Bruce was ahead of Rafael Benitez with the job he has been doing, which people argued by saying Rafa did a great job. I never said he didn't, but Bruce has been getting these guys going. Allan Saint-Maximin's injury will be a big blow and they are still going to be in a relegation scrap in my opinion.

"Bruce knows how to set these teams up, he knows how to tighten defensively, but he had to keep Miguel Almiron in the team - he gives something to the team. Burnley are so inconsistent and are liable to make mistakes at the back. They rely too much on Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood. They are a very good pair but there will be one day where one is cold and the other has the stress and strain. They did well for a while but you need goals from wide areas or midfield to complement this too. I can't separate them and Newcastle will get something again.

"CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1."