Sky Sports pundit makes prediction for Burnley's huge clash with high-flying Manchester City

Burnley face Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday evening and live coverage of the game will form part of Amazon's first ever foray into Premier League broadcasting.

Amazon are showing all ten midweek Premier League games, with Burnley's tough assignment at Turf Moor kicking off at the unusual time of 8:15pm.

Manchester City are fresh from a disappointing draw at Newcastle on Saturday, and now sit 11 points behind title rivals Liverpool.

Burnley had a Saturday to forget too, falling 2-0 at home to counter-attack specialists Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has made a prediction on all of the midweek games, and gives the Clarets little chance against Pep Guardiola's side.

Writing in his regular predictions column, he said: "It's the Premier League and the title race is far from over for Manchester City. Liverpool are not dynamic and we know what the festive season can do to a team. They don't need to be beaten but in three games you can drop six points - it is what happens in this league.

"Manchester City will not have given up hope yet. Like Liverpool, they are not playing well. Gabriel Jesus is a different player to Sergio Aguero. Bernardo and David Silva have gone quiet but Kevin De Bruyne is bringing them through at the moment. Pep Guardiola is worried about the defence and so he should be.

"We know how tough it is going to Burnley. The front two are a real handful, although it doesn't sound as though it was too good at the weekend. Burnley will have a go at City though as their defence is frail, but Guardiola's side will be hard to stop on the counter-attack. The defeat to Crystal Palace doesn't help Burnley so will they risk going forwards? City will pick them off eventually.

"CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3."