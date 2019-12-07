Sky Sports pundit makes exciting score prediction for Burnley's trip to Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face Jose Mourinho's new side.

The 'special one' fell to defeat against old side Manchester United on Wednesday night, and Burnley will be hoping to take all three points too.

Burnley lost to Manchester City 4-1 on Tuesday evening, and will look to bounce back in North London.

A positive result against a top side would represent a perfect weekend for Clarets fans, and excitingly for the Turf Moor faithful, Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas is tipping them to avoid defeat in one of the toughest assignments of the season.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas tips Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood as the key to causing Mourinho's side problems.

Speaking in his weekly predictions column, he said: "Tottenham got a reality check at Old Trafford, with Manchester United exploiting their mess of a defence. Spurs were fortunate to escape with a 2-1 defeat. Nothing appears to have changed since Jose Mourinho's appointment.

"Burnley are the most unpredictable I have seen them under Sean Dyche. They are usually strong at home but have been unable to perform consistently on the road. They won't park the bus as Spurs, but they may have to because they are so week defensively.

"That said, if Dyche can get a tune out of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, this will be an awkward afternoon for Tottenham.

"CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1"