Sky Sports pundit delivers 'huge' West Ham transfer verdict that Burnley fans won't want to hear

James Tarkowski of Burnley. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The two sides face off at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon, with the Clarets bidding to move out of the relegation zone with a win over the high-flying Hammers.

But much of the attention in the buildup to the clash has been focused on Tarkowski and the approaching January transfer window.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been heavily touted for a move away from Burnley in the coming weeks, with West Ham among the clubs who have been linked with a potential swoop.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irons aren’t the only team in contention for his services, however, with newly-moneyed Newcastle United also understood to be monitoring his situation, but Sherwood has argued that a move to East London is more likely – and could be massively beneficial for Sunday’s visitors to Turf Moor.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, the former Tottenham manager said: “Tarkowski is the man who everyone is going to want.

"Now, would they sell to Newcastle? Of course you wouldn’t if you were Burnley because you’re in a relegation battle with them.

"They would sell to West Ham and I think he’s a realistic target and I think if he was to go there in January it would be a huge plus for them.”