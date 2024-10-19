Sheffield Wednesday v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets return from international break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley return to action following the international break when they take on Sheffield Wednesday away from home.

The Clarets take to the road for the first of four away games out of their next five Championship fixtures.

Scott Parker’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw at home to Preston North End in their last outing before the break.

The result saw them slip down to third in the table, but still only a point adrift of top spot.

As for the Owls, they claimed a dramatic late 2-1 win against Coventry City in their last outing to lift them up to 15th in the table.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City at Hillsborough on January 06, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium on Saturday, October 19. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley will be without Lyle Foster after the striker picked up a knee injury while away on international duty with South Africa.

While the full extent of the striker’s setback isn’t yet known, Scott Parker has ruled him out of today’s clash.

Elsewhere, Joe Worrall remains sidelined alongside Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond.

Mike Tresor is also still working his way back to full fitness following a lengthy absence.

As for the Owls, Olaf Kobacki and Liam Palmer are doubts, while Nathaniel Chalobah and Dominic Iorfa are both sidelined.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“They’ve got some good results.

“They’ve changed the way they play from the start of the season, they’re an aggressive team and a physical team as well. We’re going to a stadium where the fans get right behind them.

“They’ve had some good results and like I always say, every game in this division is tough but we go there trying to assert ourselves, we keep working on what we need to improve on and we will go there and hopefully show our quality which will give us the best opportunity to get the three points.”

What are the predicted teams?

Sheff Wed: Beadle, Valery, Bernard, Famewo, Valentin, M. Lowe, Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Ingelsson, J. Lowe

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming

Who is the referee?

Michael Salisbury. He’s overseen just two games so far this season, dishing out seven yellow cards and one red. One of those fixtures was Burnley’s 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff City in their first home game of the season.

What are the latest odds?

Sheff Wed: 17/10

Draw: 9/4

Burnley: 6/4

Odds according to SkyBet.