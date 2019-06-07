Sheffield United join race for Burnley target | Clarets chasing Southampton midfielder | Leeds United eyeing Brighton defender | Updates on West Ham, Wolves & Newcastle United

All the latest Premier League transfer gossip - including rumours from Arsenal, Aston Villa & Tottenham.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has reportedly turned to Jay Rodriguez in his bid to boost Blades firepower ahead of the Premier League season. (Teeside Live)

It looks like Brighton fans will have to wait a little longer until they see Alexis MacAllister making his debut for the club - the £8.5m-rated player is struggling to get a work permit or EU passport. (Ole)

Leeds are eyeing a loan deal for Albion defender Ben White. (Argus)

West Ham United, Wolves and Fenerbahce are targeting ex-Newcastle loanee Solomon Rondon. (Chronicle)

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff wants to be at St. James’ Park next season, despite interest from Manchester United. (Chronicle)

Arsenal have decided against a move for Saint-Etienne's 18-year-old French defender William Saliba, leaving the door open for Manchester City. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain may make another offer for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 29, this summer. (Le 10 Sport - in French)

West Ham are considering improving on their rejected £13.5m offer for Alaves' 25-year-old Chile defender Guillermo Maripan. (Sun)

Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 25, is edging closer to a move to Arsenal from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. (Mirror)

Denmark defender Joachim Andersen could pick AC Milan over Arsenal if Marco Giampaolo - the manager of the 23-year-old's current club Sampdoria - moves to the Rossoneri. (Metro)

Valencia are willing to offer Manchester United £8m for Italy defender Matteo Darmian, 29. (Mail)

Aston Villa are set to complete an £8m deal for Lille's Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi, following the 24-year-old's successful loan spell with the club last season. (Guardian)

Wolves are ready to increase their £10m offer for Liverpool's 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder Rafael Camacho. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Wolves' Portugal forward Helder Costa, 25, is a transfer target for Leeds United. (Express & Star)

German side Schalke are leading the race to sign Everton and England Under-21 defender Jonjoe Kenny, 22, on loan. (Liverpool Echo)

Burnley are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed this summer. (Daily Mail)

Juventus and Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo, 25, could be on his way to Manchester City in a deal worth £44m - if the Blues sell Brazil wing-back Danilo, 27. (Goal)

Brazil forward Neymar, 27, has rejected a transfer to Real Madrid and told Paris St-Germain that he only wants to move to Barcelona. (Express)

Tottenham have been offered PSG's Germany forward Julian Draxler, 25, as a potential replacement for Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen if the 27-year-old leaves the Premier League club. (Star)

Everton have told Spurs they want 28-year-old England left-back Danny Rose and cash if they are to let France defender Lucas Digne, 25, leave Goodison Park. (Star)

Manchester United are out of the race to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, with the 19-year-old Netherlands international likely to choose either Paris St-Germain or Barcelona. (Marca)

French champions PSG are now favourites to sign De Ligt this summer. (ESPN)

Manchester United are targeting two big signings this month before commencing pre-season. (Sun)

Monaco's 22-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City, is wanted by United if France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, leaves Old Trafford in the summer. (Independent)

Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire, 26, is set to snub a move to Manchester United, in favour of a switch to Manchester City. (Mail)

And the Foxes' 22-year-old midfielder James Maddison wants to stay at the King Power Stadium, despite interest in the England international from Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mail)