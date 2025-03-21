'Sensible choice': Connor Roberts outlines why he decided to sign new contract with Burnley

Connor Roberts insists the “sensible choice” was always to extend his stay with Burnley and pen a new deal.

Many had expected the right-back to move on this summer when his old deal came to an end, so it came as a bit of a surprise when Roberts signed a new two-year contract, with the option of an extra year.

Explaining his reasons for staying, the Welshman admitted there were a number of factors that were at play.

He said: “Basically I was settled here, the kids are settled here, the wife’s settled and I think it was a very sensible choice to sign it and to give Burnley a couple more years of my service,” he explained.

“The most important thing in my life is my kids and my family and signing this contract…obviously we joke about it, but it is financially beneficial for me to stay here.

“I'm just really looking forward to trying to make more memories. Since I've been here, I’ve been here a long time and we’ve had some great memories and some bad ones too.

“I've seen managers come, loads of players come and go, promotions, relegations, I've seen quite a lot of things in a short space of time but hopefully within the next two or three years we can create some more happy memories as well.”

Connor Roberts celebrates the 2-0 victory over Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

After signing his new deal, Roberts joked on social media he was happy to continue playing the role of a “full-time morale booster” and a part-time right-back”.

Asked to expand on that comment, the 29-year-old added: “I just try to be myself, to be honest.

“I think it’s massive though. Every good team that I've been a part of, we've always had plenty of unbelievable characters in the dressing room, day-to-day just make it a nice place to come into work.

“That is partly on me, partly on a lot of the other boys in the dressing room now to do that and it's going to be needed coming into the run-in.

“Hopefully if that is the thing that tips us over the edge to get promotion, then it's worth having a laugh and it's worth saying some random silly things every now and again.”