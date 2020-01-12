Second opinion for Burnley striker Ashley Barnes over groin injury

Ashley Barnes will see a second specialist to try and ascertain the full extent of his troublesome groin injury.

The six-goal Clarets striker has missed the last two games, having also been rested in December to manage the persistent problem.

On Friday, he saw a specialist, but the club will get a second opinion before deciding how to proceed.

Sean Dyche said: "Barnesy we will find out more about.

"We are waiting on another opinion which will come on Monday."

He was without Barnes, the ill Jay Rodriguez, as well as wingers Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson at Chelsea, but Dyche said: "I don't want to start crying all that in, but it is not ideal.

"We had a clutch of injuries four or five weeks ago which was difficult to take, and we have had a clutch now and a couple of illnesses this week, and that is the way it goes.

"That is why you have a squad.

”Jay Rod was ill. Bardo only trained Friday morning after four days of illness.

"Johann is settling down with his hamstring and we are not sure on that one, we will have to wait and see.

"Robbie has a calf (problem) so he will probably be back on the grass hopefully this week."