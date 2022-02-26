Sean Dyche's thoughts on the draw at Crystal Palace

The Clarets remain in the bottom three, but took another step in the right direction as they recovered from Jeff Schlupp's opener to level matters moments after the restart, with Aaron Lennon forcing an own goal from Luka Milivojevic.

Burnley are now one point adrift of Everton, who host Manchester City on Saturday evening, and Dyche said: "It's always tough coming down to this ground, and I know we've done well here over the last few seasons, but I thought the mentality was firm, we were a bit soft first half, but not much in it, we weren't giving lots away.

"We just didn't play quick enough, find a tempo in our game, played backwards too many times and then kind of get a foothold in the game.

Burnley celebrate their equaliser at Crystal Palace

"They scored a soft goal from our point of view, but second half the mentality was fantastic again, to take the game on from the whistle, which I asked them to do, and they did, and then the mental strength of the side.

"As the game wore on, you wondered if they would try and sneak one, which they did, but our defending was excellent from the front to the back."

Burnley started well, but were second best after the goal in the first half, and Dyche added: "We just didn't ask enough questions first half, we played a bit slow with the ball too many times, our pressing lines weren't as good, but second half we got about them and broke up the play on numerous occasions, pushed them on the back foot and played our own game and started to come into it.

"But the response atr half-time was terrific, to go out with such a clear-minded mentality and equalise in the first or second minute of the half, set the tone for us to have a better second half."

The equaliser came from Connor Roberts' ball into Jay Rodriguez, who headed down for Lennon to fire a ball across, which was turned into his own net by the Palace captain: "We felt in the first half we didn't play into our strikers enough, we did find Wout a couple of times on the diagonal, but we didn't find him as many times.

"Second half, the general feel of it was better, we ask a lot of these players - it took hours to come down to Brighton last week, and it took the team six hours or so last night.

"It's not ideal, we looked a bit sluggish first half, but a very strong response in the second.

"I think their keeper makes a big save from Wout, touches it onto the bar, a couple of maybes, I didn't think it was a game of loads of clear chances, but we've had a big, important week, and that's another point on the board and one loss in seven now, which is good for the mentality of the side and how we're going about it."

Erik Pieters was forced off in the second half, after impressing in the absence of Charlie Taylor, with Taylor fit to come on and replace the Dutchman.

And Maxwel Cornet was an unused substitute, back on the bench after missing the win over Spurs: "I'll just have to wait and see with Erik, hopefully it's not too serious, Maxwel will hopefully get more training days as he's only had one, so hopefully he'll be clear and we can get him properly fit.

"We are getting players back fit, Corky and Jay put a big shift in, we're asking a lot of these players, but they're delivering.