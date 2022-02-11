Sean Dyche's delight as Jay Rodriguez hits big milestone with crucial goal

Not only was it a big goal for the club, in the situation they find themselves in, but it also ended a year-long wait since his last Premier League goal at Crystal Palace - and was his 100th league strike to boot.

While Rodriguez has since scored in the cups, with four in the Carabao Cup against Rochdale, and one against Huddersfield in the FA Cup, his delightful dink over David De Gea clearly meant everything to him.

He had gone 28 league appearances since his header in the 3-0 romp at Selhurst Park on February 13th last year - which in itself was a first in 21 outings since another memorable strike at Anfield in July 2020, as the Clarets became the only side to take points off Liverpool at home in their title-winning season.

Jay Rodriguez celebrates his equaliser against Manchester United - his 100th league goal

Boss Sean Dyche was thrilled for the Natural Born Claret, and hopes the goal will be a weight off his mind going forward: "Jay's a top pro, he knows the area well, he's an excellent professional, he looks after himself, and he's been very unlucky when you look back at his time here with us, he's been in and out of the side, or just got in and got injured, then he's had Covid and the like, but I was delighted for him.

"He puts a lot of effort into what he does, a very balanced character, very low key, but he has a lot of respect around these parts, and rightly so.

"I think he was waiting to get over that milestone, and maybe a bit of psychology creeps in.

"It was a very good goal as well, and I think his mentality has been good.

"He's been more unlucky than anything, every time he's been close to getting a run in the side, he's been injured.

"He was unlucky not to start against Watford because I made the decision on changing it slightly (with Maxwel Cornet), he'd worked very hard at Arsenal, he'd been in bed for a couple of days with tonsillitis, so we asked a lot of him, and he looks after himself.