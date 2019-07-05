Burnley have reportedly taken young Norwich City keeper Jon McCracken on trial - the news comes after Phil Jagielka, who was training with the Clarets, signed for Sheffield United.

McCracken, 19, was signed for the Canaries from Hamilton Academical in the summer of 2016 and was a regular for City's under-23s last season.

The young stopper will also head to Poland with Burnley in a bid to earn a deal - however, Sean Dyche already has England goalkeepers Tom Heaton, Nick Pope and Joe Hart in his first team squad.

Two of Burnley’s Premier League fixtures have been moved for live television coverage with the game at Arsenal on Saturday, August 17, will now kicking off at 12.30pm and on BT Sport.

The end of the month game against Liverpool at Turf Moor on August 31 moved to 5.30pm and will be shown Sky Sports.

Burnley FC Women have announced their principal kit sponsor for the forthcoming 2019/20 season.

The company are Michael Bailey Associates - the international recruitment body founded by Burnley chairman Mike Garlick. They outfit sponsored Burnley’s women last season.

The renewed deal sees the company’s logo featured on the kit of Burnley’s 149 women's players from the under-10s through to the first team.

Neil Hart, chief executive Officer at Burnley in the Community and chairman of Burnley Women, said: “We are thrilled Michael Bailey Associates have renewed their sponsorship deal with Burnley FC Women, it’s fantastic that they are supporting our ambitions for the club.