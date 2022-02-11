Sean Dyche on the injury situation ahead of Sunday's visit of Liverpool

Taylor has missed the last three games after a knock to his foot, with Erik Pieters filling in in his absence in the draws against Arsenal, Watford and Manchester United.

And the Netherlands international is likely to continue against the Reds.

Matej Vydra (hernia) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (appendicitis) are also absent again, as Dyche explained: "The longer term situations, Vyds and Johann Gudmundsson, they are making good progress but are going to be a few weeks I think.

Charlie Taylor

"Charlie Taylor we are still having to be careful with, but he is beginning to make progress, but I doubt he is going to be ready for this one."

Ashley Barnes came off the bench for his first first team action since the end of October against United, and will add to his minutes for the Under 23s against rormer Claret David Unsworth's Everton in the Premier League Cup at Leyland on Friday night: "Ashley Barnes is getting some more minutes in a reserve game, so he will figure again, we hope, as long as he comes through that.

"He's getting back to true fitness."