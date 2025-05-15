Sean Dyche mocks Scott Parker’s ‘boring’ Burnley tag and makes fan ‘uprising’ claim

Former Clarets boss Sean Dyche has mocked the “boring Burnley” tag that was given to them under Scott Parker this season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets will line up back in the Premier League next season after Parker guided them to a second-placed finish on 100 points.

Burnley also ended the season 33 unbeaten, having conceded just 16 goals and keeping a record-equalling 30 clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t always plain-sailing, however, especially early on when Burnley struggled for goals - finishing the campaign with 12 goalless draws.

Dyche, however, while discussing differing styles of play in an interview with The Overlap, in association with SkyBet, has suggested it’s laughable Parker has faced any criticism for a remarkable season.

When asked if he was worried about the trend of newly-promoted clubs coming straight back down, Dyche said: “It’s not for me to actually worry about, but I get your point. The gap is getting bigger.

“But what I’m more frustrated about is the teams that get up there and keep doing the same thing, which isn’t going to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Fulham and Burnley at Craven Cottage on May 10, 2021 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“When you go up playing that way, don’t forget the teams you’re playing are adept at pressing and they’re doing it at a high level.

“Going off-piste, but I think it’s worth a mention, you look at Scotty Parker and people say it’s been a boring season. They’re 33 without a loss and got promoted. What do you mean it’s been a boring season?!

“They’ve guaranteed their financial future, the players, the kudos, the town of Burnley getting all those people coming in for the Premier League, but people are saying it’s been a boring season.”

The 53-year-old, who famously defied the odds year after year to keep Burnley in the top flight, also claimed fans are beginning to get fed-up of the possession-heavy approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the ex-Everton manager questioned how Vincent Kompany was given the Bayern Munich job straight after getting Burnley relegated.

“I personally think football is going in the wrong direction and I think there’s an uprising,” he added.

“I think even fans, and I speak to a lot of fans, and they’re going ‘I’m bored, I’m getting bored of it, I’m getting bored of passing it along the six-yard line’.

“People say, ‘oh it’s their philosophy’. Well how about changing your philosophy and let’s stay in the Premier League, rather than getting relegated? How about that one? I think there’s a little bit of an uprising around that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told a story, kind of semi-tongue in cheek, but there was a point behind the story. Vincent is a proper fella by the way, so they tried to make out I was having a go at him, but I wasn’t. I was suggesting the bigger picture of football that if you can not be successful and get massive jobs, there’s got to be something a bit odd.

“Let’s say I’m an owner now and they say ‘what’s your philosophy?’. You know what I’m thinking? I’m hoping they say ‘to win’. But instead they say ‘I’m going to fanny about, I’m going to pass it here and here’. Well if I’m an owner, they’re not getting the job because you’ve lost sight of it before you’ve even started.

“You don’t even want to win? Your first answer is about 433 and all that. That would worry me straight away.

“But the point I was making about Vincent, to spend a fortune at a club that, relative to the others, doesn’t have that amount, then to play that way and come out of it with 24 points at the end of a season. Forget about him as a person, but for him to go and get the Bayern job, that is a bit of a coupon buster, surely? Surely that’s just fair to say? I wasn’t having a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now the point I was trying to make about the bigger picture is, now if you’re a manager, over the past two seasons all of the newly-promoted sides have been relegated. I’m going, woah hold on a minute, surely one of you is going to change? I’m not doing that, I’m going to change because I need to stay in the Premier League.

“The irony of it is, they talk about sticking to their philosophy. Well how about changing your philosophy and stay up? I can’t work that out.

“There’s an overkill now. I think we’re at an awkward stage now where some fans are starting to get bluffed and blagged into thinking their team is playing the right way, even though they’ve been beaten again.”

Dyche was speaking on The Overlap