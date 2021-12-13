Sean Dyche issues update on Maxwel Cornet and Connor Roberts ahead of Watford game

Maxwel Cornet

But Sean Dyche will take no risks with the five-goal top scorer as he looks to shake off a thigh problem which forced him off at Newcastle and kept him out of Sunday's goal-less draw with West Ham.

And Dyche has also explained the situation with right back Connor Roberts, who was taken into hospital with an infection which turned serious over the weekend.

Dyche said on Cornet: "Touch and go with Maxwel, so we'll have to wait on that one - the challenge is, if he can't make Wednesday, can he make Saturday? We'll have to wait and see.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He didn't train today, we will be looking to see the risk and reward over the next day

“If he is not training tomorrow then we wouldn't include him because there has to be some common sense.

“We have had it before with the risk and reward of getting players back too quickly etc etc.

“Player first always but then the medical team view and then the risk and reward and the odds of a re-injury.”

Roberts was unavailable against the Hammers, having had a sickness bug which led to an infection and a trip to hospital.

Dyche explained: "He had a real bad reaction, he was really ill and they got on top of it quickly, which we're pleased about of course.

"I only shared a text message with him, he's a pretty solid character, that's for sure, and he said he hoped the lads do well.

"He's coming out of that now, and I'm sure it's been a worry for him and his family, but they got on top of it quickly and have taken care of it thankfully."

As regards the rest of the squad, Ashley Barnes will again be out with a longer-term thigh problem, but Dale Stephens is out of COVID protocols and technically available again: "Barnesy is still a bit longer term, Dale Stephens is back out of COVID but will obviously have to catch up now.