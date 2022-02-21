Sean Dyche issues squad update ahead of Spurs clash

The key pair missed Saturday's 3-0 win at Brighton after testing positive - as the side won without either being involved for the first time in 194 Premier League games, back to Middlesbrough at home on Boxing Day 2016!

Nathan Collins and Jack Cork filled in admirably, and it remains to be seen whether they are available to come back into contention.

Dyche explained: "We're waiting on news, because they still have to test clear under current protocols, so we'll wait to find out on Tuesday."

Ashley Westwood

While plans to end most Covid rules in England were delayed at the last minute on Monday, the Government are set to introduce a strategy of "living with Covid" - although it remains to be seen how the Premier League will be affected.

Dyche said: "I think it goes to the medical grounds, they'll give us advice, the Premier League will advise us.

"The Premier League rules have been more stringent than life rules, doing what they can to play their part and safeguard games being called off.

"The feeling is they will soften down on the protocols, I don't know what central Government will do, but it seems like that's the way it's going.

"I don't know if the Premier League protocols will soften - our testing is now down to twice a week and there's a little bit more flexibiity with wearing masks, but we're still adhering to a lot of rules, red zone thinking around the grounds.

"We're all hopeful we can get back to truly normal rather than these variances of normal."

In terms of player availability with the rest of his squad, Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet are likely to shake off knocks, with Charlie Taylor closing in on a return: "(Cornet and Weghorst) should be fine, I'm hopeful on those two.

"Charlie is back training, it's been a strange foot injury where it's been getting better and stronger, it's more the loading.

"We'd like to think if all goes well, he'll be around it, the squad, at the weekend."