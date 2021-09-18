BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: A detailed view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on August 29, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Burnley host Arsenal this afternoon and, despite a tricky start, Mark Lawrenson expects the Clarets to play out a 1-1 draw against Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal picked up their first win of the season against Norwich City last time out, while Burnley are still on the search for theirs as they look to leapfrog the Gunners.

Writing in his weekly prediction piece for the BBC, Lawrenson said: “Sean Dyche's new contract is great news for Burnley. They need him more than ever this season, if they are going to stay up.

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Reading's John Swift. The Premier League side failed to land the midfielder last summer and are aware he is out of contract at the end of the season, so Dean Smith's side could be prepared for a cut-price move in January. (Football League World)

“The Clarets played quite well against Everton on Monday, just like they did against Liverpool at the start of the season, but they did not get anything out of either game.

think that might change on Saturday, though. Arsenal got a first goal, and a first win, against Norwich - but this is going to be a very different game, and it will be a real test for them.”

Here are the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea held talk with Harry Kane's representatives over a summer move, however he always believed the striker would join Manchester City. Kane eventually chose to stay with Tottenham Hotspur. (Sky Sports News)

Liverpool have reportedly entered negotiations with Naby Keita over a new deal with the club to avoid him potentially leaving for nothing. The 26-year-old joined the Reds for £52 million in 2017 and has two years left on his contract. (MailOnline)

Everton reportedly tried to sign David Luiz on a free this summer and were competing with the likes of West Ham, Real Madrid and Marseille. The former Chelsea defender eventually signed for Brazilian side Flamengo. (Football Transfer Tavern)

Newcastle United's Santiago Munoz has finally landed in England after spending ten days in quarantine in Madrid. The striker will join up with the Magpies and start training with the U23s at the start of next week. (Sport Witness)

Pep Guardiola reportedly made contact with Barcelona's Ansu Fati to enquire about luring the teenager to Manchester City after Cristiano Ronaldo opted to return to Old Trafford. However Fanti and agent Jorge Mendes believe it is in the player's best interest to remain at the Camp Nou for the foreseeable future. (Mirror)

When speaking to the BBC, Bissouma said he believes he is the best midfielder in the league because it gives him the confidence and energy to work hard to show people that "I'm here, I'm Bissouma". The Brighton man was linked with a host of top Premier League clubs over the summer including Arsenal. (BBC)

It has been reported that Leeds United are one of a number of Premier League clubs that missed out on signing former Newcastle United forward Bobby Clarke over the summer. The 16-year-old decided to join Liverpool, while the Whites and both the Manchester clubs expressed interest. (LeedsLive)

Sean Dyche is hoping his new deal with Burnley will help him secure the futures of some of his players whose deals expire in the summer, including defensive duo Ben Mee and James Tarkowski. The Clarets have another eight players out of contract at the end of the season. (LancsLive)