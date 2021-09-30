Sean Dyche gives update on the fitness of Vydra, Cornet and Rodriguez
Strikers Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez could be fit to face Norwich City on Saturday at Turf Moor.
But winger Maxwel Cornet will not be risked, with the international break to come.
Vydra and Cornet were forced off at Leicester City last week with back and hamstring issues respectively, while Rodriguez, having scored all four goals against Rochdale three days earlier, picked up a hamstring problem in training last Friday.
And Dyche said: “With Vyds, I think he has a strong chance of being with us and available.
“I don’t think Maxwel will be, he’s going well but it’s probably too quick a turnaround, coming off in the manner he did, it’s probably too risky.
“It’s a better version of what we thought, so that’s good news.
“And Jay is back on the grass today with the physio and has a chance of being back involved.”
Otherwise, Dyche is encouraged by news on Kevin Long, Connor Roberts and Dale Stephens: “Everyone else should be fine, Kevin Long is getting back to full fitness, Connor Roberts is not quite fit but he’s back on the grass, he just needs more time, and Dale is making good progress.“