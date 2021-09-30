Sean Dyche gives update on the fitness of Vydra, Cornet and Rodriguez

Maxwel Cornet

But winger Maxwel Cornet will not be risked, with the international break to come.

Vydra and Cornet were forced off at Leicester City last week with back and hamstring issues respectively, while Rodriguez, having scored all four goals against Rochdale three days earlier, picked up a hamstring problem in training last Friday.

And Dyche said: “With Vyds, I think he has a strong chance of being with us and available.

“I don’t think Maxwel will be, he’s going well but it’s probably too quick a turnaround, coming off in the manner he did, it’s probably too risky.

“It’s a better version of what we thought, so that’s good news.

“And Jay is back on the grass today with the physio and has a chance of being back involved.”