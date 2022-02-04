Sean Dyche feels new recruit Wout Weghorst could bring Burnley more bang for their buck!

The Dutch forward arrives at Turf Moor with a fine goal-scoring pedigree having found the net 129 times throughout his career.

The 29-year-old has been prolific at the highest level across a couple of European leagues, most recently in the Bundesliga.

He was VfL Wolfsburg's leading scorer every season during his time in Germany, notching 70 goals in total while helping his side to a top four finish and Champions League qualification last term.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wout Weghorst of VfL Wolfsburg is tackled by Paul Seguin of SpVgg Greuther Fürth during the Bundesliga match between SpVgg Greuther Fürth and VfL Wolfsburg at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer on September 11, 2021 in Fuerth, Germany.

Weghorst also added another half-century of goals for Heracles and AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie earlier in his career, which earned him a move to the Volkswagen Arena.

The Clarets' latest acquisition cost in the region of £12m, which Dyche feels would have been significantly higher if the Netherlands international's haul had been translated to the Premier League.

“You look at the quality of the player, the experience of the player," said Dyche. "You’ve then got the challenge of the Premier League, but players know about that. They understand the physical demands, how much quicker it is and the transition of the game in England.

“I think he’s aware of all that.

Wout Weghorst of Netherlands celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Georgia at De Grolsch Veste Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Enschede, Netherlands.

“You sometimes forget, with all due respect to our spending power, if he had that goalscoring record in the Premier League do you think we would have got him for the money we got him for? I doubt it.

“I think there’s a fair chance it would have been a considerable amount more than we got him for. But the money is irrelevant really. It was more about getting the player, someone who can build into what we do and give us a different edge.”

Dyche, who will celebrate a decade with Burnley later this year, will be hoping his new recruit can hit the ground running ahead of Saturday's crunch clash with relegation-threatened Watford.

The Clarets' form in the final third is in need of a significant shot in the arm having struggled for goals this term. Only Norwich City have netted fewer times in the top flight so far.

Dyche said: “We’re hoping for him to adapt to what we do, but also bring something new.

“We want to look at his game, see how it can fit into what we do and how he can bring others into play. That’s something you see through analysis and scouting, but it’s different when you get them into the building.

“Now it’s about seeing him on a daily basis, him getting used to the players around him and seeing what the challenge is.