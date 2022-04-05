Sean Dyche feels Burnley fans can play big role against Everton

While there have been some dissenting voices on social media during a testing campaign, the support inside Turf Moor, and on the road, has been four-square behind the manager and his team.

There have been notable occasions when the supporters have given the players exactly the backing they need at the right times – cheering the team off when going in a goal down at home to Manchester United, when it could have been two or three, and again when goal-less at the break against Tottenham.

Both games saw the Clarets go on and win the second half, to claim a draw against United and beat Spurs.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Burnley fans celebrate after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on February 23, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Dyche knows, however, his players have to be bang at it against the Toffees, to give the supporters something to get behind.

Defeat is unthinkable, but Dyche isn’t feeling the pressure: "Pressure is part of the job, you wouldn't be in the Premier League if you don't know there's going to be pressure with it.

"I'm certainly not too worried about that, the focus is on the team, doing the basics well, the work ethic, on all the details it takes to win football matches.

"That's a given here, so we'll just be encouraging the players to deliver that, not really worrying about anything else.

"I played enough football, you should go into automaticity, that automatic flow of the game, how you feel about the game, delivering decisions - sometimes that gets affected by confidence that maybe is less than it should be, but usually you're looking for players to get out there and deliver a performance, and with the backing of our fans, it makes it a healthier situation.

"We have a real strong alignment here with our fans, and that's important for our players to go out there and relax, and play.

"The fans have been important all the time I've been here, after my first six, seven months, there's been a real alignment and respect, both ways, and they've played their part in our successes.

"They were terrific again against Man City, and have been, home and away, season on season.

"The mentality has been superb, and I do feel it helps players, so I definitely want that to continue.

"The players have to pay that back by playing well, but it's a good platform knowing the fans are behind them.”

Goals have been hard to come by – none in the last four, while only Norwich have scored fewer all season in the Premier League.

So what can be done to remedy that?: "Sometimes you have to work for them to be in the right frame of mind to deliver - tactically at this level most players know their job, but delivering the final moment of quality is often the hardest thing to coach.

"You need to get the team to work in the right manner, to allow them to defend, attack and make those chances.