Sean Dyche excited by potential of Maxwel Cornet after double blast at Southampton.

Maxwel Cornet scores his second

Burnley continue to wait for a first Premier League win of the season, but the arrival of Cornet has given the side a real boost, scoring three goals in three league starts, after netting at Leicester City last month.

He headed the Clarets in front from a superb Matt Lowton cross against the Saints, who came back to lead through Valentino Livramento and Armando Broja, but Cornet spun expertly to lash in a half volley to claim a point.

The first half saw Cornet stay high, causing Livramento a problem, although the Saints right back ended the half well, heading an equaliser, after hitting the post, and Dyche said: "I think that's the balance, understanding the difference in the Premier League with turnovers and transition, the last 15 minutes of the first half he was just getting too high up the pitch, allowing them to break into the pocket in behind, so that's why we changed it.

"But he still delivered, he was super-strong with the ball from Westy, just got his shoulder in and it was a fantastic finish.

"The thing we're most pleased with is not that he looks like his play can affect us, obviously, but also his mentality.

"You ask him to move positions, and it's 'okay, I'll do it for the team', and he does.

"He's bought into the fact that he has to work.

"We had to be cautious with him as he went down with cramp, but he will get fitter and sharper, and start seeing the balance of play and transition."

Dyche was again happy with the display, which has been one of the stories of the season so far: "Pleased, once again, with the performance level, obviously disappointed with two mistakes for their goals, set pieces can go against you, but we're strong with that, and the second one, Tarky's pass allows them the chance, but he's been awesome this season, and his mentality straight afterwards was fantastic to see the game through, as he does.

"Our mentality, a front-foot mentality to try and win the game, but I was pleased with the way we went about it and the way we tried to affect it from the bench.