Sean Dyche encouraged by performance of Burnley winger

Johann Berg Gudmundsson

But he was pleased with the performance of Johann Berg Gudmundsson in Saturday's opening day defeat against Brighton at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have just over a fortnight to strengthen in that department, with Gudmundsson and Dwight McNeil the only out and out senior wingers available to him.

Gudmundsson missed 25 games in 2019/20, and another 15 games last season with a variety of injuries to his knee, groin and thigh, and he was carefully managed late last term, starting seven of the last 11 games, while on the bench for the other four, coming on in three of those fixtures.

The Iceland international has built up his fitness again over pre-season, and made an impact against Brighton, combining well with Matt Lowton in the first half in particular, rattling the inside of the post with a right-foot effort, with Burnley 1-0 at the time.

Dyche is hopeful his injury concerns are behind him, with this season not having the strain of the packed schedule of the last campaign, which started a month later than usual, on the back of Project Restart.

Dyche said: "I am pleased (for him), he looks more free.

"In the first half I thought he and Dwight were very good.

"He is free in his body and the way he is running and moving, and he will get stronger again