Sean Dyche convinced Wout Weghorst will star for Burnley in the Premier League

The Netherlands international striker made his debut in Saturday's goal-less draw with Watford at Turf Moor after signing from Wolfsburg on deadline day.

Chances were at a premium for the 6ft 6ins frontman, although he had an effort deflected onto the bar and sent a shot high and wide after a break from James Tarkowski.

But his hold up play looked encouraging, and there were signs he will prove an astute signing.

Wout Weghorst

Dyche said: "I think he did really well, it's not easy to come into a new group, and he's accepted what the group are about.

"He'll give us hold up play and quality I believe, and as he gets more used to the tempo of the Premier League. ..he had two chances, and when he gets his eye in and realises that slight change in the tempo of the game...

"I think he's aware of that, he's a bright fella and I think he'll do well."

Burnley are desperate for goals, with only Norwich scoring fewer in the Premier League this season, but with six-goal top-scorer Maxwel Cornet back after the Africa Cup of Nations, his partnership with Weghorst will be pivotal: "Maxwel came in late, had a couple of extra days off, so he's going to get sharper, his awareness of playing with a different striker, who deals with the ball well and can hold it up well.

"I thought Jay Rod came on and made a real effort, a real impact on the game when he came on, so I was happy with his performance.