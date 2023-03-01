The 23-year-old has put five past the Cod Army in just three meetings with them in the third tier.

Last season's EFL League One Player of the Year scored twice as Swindon Town prevailed at the Highbury Stadium two years ago and then hit a hat-trick six months later for MK Dons in a 3-3 draw.

That was the first treble of Twine's career. "That was my first career hat-trick, I scored four against Plymouth at the end of last season. We didn't actually win the game, we drew 3-3, but it was really good, my whole family was there that game as well.

Scott Twine speaks to the media ahead of the Emirates FA Cup tie against Fleetwood Town. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"There were loads of them there; dad, grandma, cousins, aunty, uncle, there were loads. My dad won't ever miss a game, even if I'm on the bench at Carlisle away. He won't miss anything, but the family will go to the games that they can. It was a special game.

"It [the hat-trick goal] was at their end so I did a knee slide towards them and looked up to them. Hopefully, if I play on Wednesday, I would like to score again, but we'll have to see what happens."

The first goal of Twine's career came in the FA Cup. He put the Robins 1-0 up against York City in a first round tie at the County Ground in October 2018.

His Dad, Steve, was there to witness that landmark moment, he's been there to share all the good times since, and he'll continue to show his support from the stands as he continues his journey with the Clarets.

Burnley's Scott Twine (left) competing with Millwall's Jamie Shackleton The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Millwall v Burnley - Tuesday 21st February 2023 - The Den - London

Ahead of tonight's fifth round tie against Scott Brown's side, with a place in the quarter-final of the competition at stake, Twine said: "My dad hates missing games; I could count on both hands how many games he's missed throughout my life, including Under 9s and stuff. He's been there all the time. He's my biggest supporter.

"My Dad has had the biggest impact on me. He supports me all the time, never puts me down, never pus too much pressure on me, he just wants me to enjoy my football. That's how I try and play. We had a little goal in the garden [growing up] so that was every day. I would always be taking shots in the garden.