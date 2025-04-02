Scott Parker's stirring message to his Burnley players amid unprecedented promotion race with Leeds United and Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We’re nearing the stage where Burnley need to land a “knockout punch” amid an unprecedented Championship promotion race.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Scott Parker, whose Clarets side have seven games remaining to book an instant return to the Premier League.

Burnley currently sit in third place in the table, but now trail Leeds United in second by goal difference only, while Sheffield United lead the way by two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he’s ever seen a promotion race like this, Parker said: “Not really. The two promotions I've had have probably been a little bit different.

“It's toe-to-toe, isn't it? All three teams are jabbing their way at this present moment in time.

“All three of us are looking for the knockout punch. It's just down to these last seven games to try and produce a right hand that could see us over the line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker's side have seven games remaining to book their spot in the Championship's top two (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

While Burnley have been in impressive form for some time now, remaining unbeaten in their last 26 league games, they still find themselves in third place.

When asked if it’s been difficult to stop his players from becoming demoralised, Parker added: “I try my hardest not for that to be the case. We've got seven games left, we just need to focus on winning games. If we go and win seven games, we'll be fine.

“I know that's a big ask. I expect there to be many more twists and turns in this league, but I don't really care what the other two teams are doing.

“My sole focus is on getting us in the right frame of mind, trying to educate and trying to mentor a young group in certain moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The back end of the game [against Bristol City], I saw a young group that were a little bit desperate and hanging on in there because maybe they don't understand the dynamics of the Championship.

“If the score is 1-0, every single 90 minutes of football in the Championship, you'll see late goals going in because you've just got nothing to lose at that moment.

“You need to be solid. You need to try and grind things out. You need to stay very stable in your mindset, that's what's key.”