Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's five-star showing against Plymouth Argyle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker was delighted with the way his Burnley side executed his gameplan to a tee during their five-star showing against Plymouth Argyle.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets put the Championship’s bottom side to the sword thanks to braces from Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent and a first goal of the season for Josh Cullen.

All five goals came during a dazzling first-half, before Parker’s men took their foot off the gas in the second period and saw out the remainder of time to keep a 19th clean sheet of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We came here with an idea of wanting to execute a game plan,” Parker told Sky Sports afterwards. “I thought we did that superbly, playing against a very aggressive team with a new manager coming in.

“I faced the coach in Belgium so I probably knew what we were up against: the back five, ultra-aggressive…we needed to exploit spaces on the top line and not get caught in the first phase too much. My players, in terms of what they did in the first half, we certainly executed that very, very well.

“Second half, obviously not as good, but in the sense of us and the overall game, I’m really, really delighted.”

Such was Burnley’s dominance, scoring more than twice in a game for the first time since August, they were able to coast through the second-half and made all five changes, as Parker opted to hand out some breathers ahead of a promotion showdown with Leeds United on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Burnley FC at Home Park on January 22, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“I think you're obviously managing that a little bit in-game and things cross your mind a little bit,” Parker added.

“At 5-0, we were very comfortable and you have to manage game loads. We've come out of a really busy schedule so you're trying to manage game loads as well. Some players have not had a lot of time, so obviously we gave them some minutes on the pitch.

“To a squad, we've got a really tight squad here, a squad that's really together. I think you see that over the course of this season which pleases me a lot really. Tonight, again, we did very well.”