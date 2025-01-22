Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's five-star showing against Plymouth Argyle
The Clarets put the Championship’s bottom side to the sword thanks to braces from Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent and a first goal of the season for Josh Cullen.
All five goals came during a dazzling first-half, before Parker’s men took their foot off the gas in the second period and saw out the remainder of time to keep a 19th clean sheet of the season.
“We came here with an idea of wanting to execute a game plan,” Parker told Sky Sports afterwards. “I thought we did that superbly, playing against a very aggressive team with a new manager coming in.
“I faced the coach in Belgium so I probably knew what we were up against: the back five, ultra-aggressive…we needed to exploit spaces on the top line and not get caught in the first phase too much. My players, in terms of what they did in the first half, we certainly executed that very, very well.
“Second half, obviously not as good, but in the sense of us and the overall game, I’m really, really delighted.”
Such was Burnley’s dominance, scoring more than twice in a game for the first time since August, they were able to coast through the second-half and made all five changes, as Parker opted to hand out some breathers ahead of a promotion showdown with Leeds United on Monday night.
“I think you're obviously managing that a little bit in-game and things cross your mind a little bit,” Parker added.
“At 5-0, we were very comfortable and you have to manage game loads. We've come out of a really busy schedule so you're trying to manage game loads as well. Some players have not had a lot of time, so obviously we gave them some minutes on the pitch.
“To a squad, we've got a really tight squad here, a squad that's really together. I think you see that over the course of this season which pleases me a lot really. Tonight, again, we did very well.”
