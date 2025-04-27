Scott Parker welcomes Aaron Ramsey's Burnley return and discusses Luca Koleosho's start
That’s according to Burnley boss Scott Parker, who was delighted to see the 22-year-old back involved for the first-team over a year on from suffering his horror knee injury.
After being forced to undergo surgery, it’s been a long, hard road back for the attacking midfielder, who initially stepped up his recovery in March with three outings for the Under-21s.
But the former Aston Villa finally made his return for the first-team with a substitute appearance during Saturday’s 5-0 rout of QPR.
“That’s massive for Rambo,” Parker said afterwards. “Obviously there's been some dark times for him over the last year or so.
“He's worked tirelessly in the physio room, there’s been some long days and it's a lonely place sometimes.
“But he's got himself up to where he needs to be and I'm pleased that he got some minutes today.”
Parker made his intentions clear by making just one change to his starting XI from Easter Monday’s promotion-sealing 2-1 win over Sheffield United.
Luca Koleosho was the only change, replacing Marcus Edwards for his first league start since New Year’s Day.
“I thought he was superb,” Parker added.
“Luca's been unfortunate really over the last few months. He started the season and it's been a little bit of a stop-start for him.
“He deserved his chance though and again, I thought he was superb.
“He's not played a lot of football. But he was a constant threat in and around it, certainly first-half as well. He had a very, very good performance.”
