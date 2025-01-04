Scott Parker speaks of satisfaction after Burnley's derby victory against Blackburn Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker spoke of his satisfaction and “relief” after his side continued Burnley’s impressive record against fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Zian Flemming’s second-half header proved to be enough as the Clarets claimed the derby spoils in a predictably tight and cagey encounter.

It means Burnley have now won on their last five visits to Ewood Park, while they remain unbeaten against their neighbours since 2010.

It wasn’t always the most entertaining of spectacles, but once again Parker’s side found a way to get over the line.

“It’s very satisfying, but there’s a bit of relief as well,” Parker admitted afterwards.

“Having not been here long, I quickly realised when I first came in the majority of the topic of conversation was this game. I experienced it very early on with the home game and I certainly experienced it today.

“From the minute we walked into the stadium, it was a hostile place with an intense atmosphere which local derbies bring. I’m delighted we’ve managed to seal the three points and walk out of here with them.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates with the fans after the team's victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Burnley FC at Ewood Park on January 04, 2025 in Blackburn, England.

“I’m really pleased. I explained to the players before the game and over the last couple of games, I’ve played in many a derby and they do bring a different game. I didn’t expect the game to look any different to how it looked today. I always felt it was going to be a scrappy game just from the sheer emotion of what the game brings.

“I needed the players to show their calm heads while showing their quality in certain moments and manage the game.

“Our mentality was always going to be a major factor and there’s something about this group, for such a young group, that when they need to go to places that are difficult to go to, they seem to go there.

“We had that one bit of quality and the game was always going to be decided in one moment. We execute with a lovely cross, it’s a similar goal to the one against Sheffield United, and Flem scores.

“After that, there’s no denying we had to go to places that were uncomfortable and to a man the group, the subs included, they go there.”

Parker was also relieved that a bizarre decision to award Blackburn a free-kick, rather than a penalty when Flemming was pulled down in the box, didn’t end up costing his side.

“I thought it was a penalty, I did,” he added.

“At real time I thought it was a penalty and then I watched it back and it looked like a penalty. It wasn’t meant to be but I’m glad it wasn’t a defining factor.”