Scott Parker rules out Burnley free agent signings despite leaving two spaces free in 25-man squad

Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST

Scott Parker has ruled out signing any free agents despite Burnley leaving two spaces free in their squad list.
The Clarets, like all of the other clubs in the Championship, are able to register a maximum of 25 players with the EFL that will be eligible to play for them for the rest of the season.

Burnley have registered 23 players in total, leaving two spots free. Jordan Beyer, who is currently sidelined with a long-term injury, has not been included.

With two spots still remaining, the Clarets could potentially fill those spaces with the signings of free agents should they wish to do so. But Parker has emphatically ruled that out.

When asked if Burnley are scouring the free agent market, Parker said: “No, no, no, we don't need that, we're fine where we are now.

“We've done our business and we'll run with what we've got.”

Beyer hasn’t featured for the Clarets since December 2023 and has since undergone two surgeries to rectify a knee problem.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Burnley Manager Scott Parker signals to his players during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Hull City AFC at Turf Moor on February 12, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
While the 24-year-old is making steady progress in his recovery and recently returned to the grass, there’s still a long way to go before he will be considered for selection.

The defender can be added back into the official squad list should he become available for selection before the end of the season, but Parker doesn’t expect that to be the case.

“He probably won't be back this season,” the Clarets boss confirmed.

“He's progressing really, really well. We're really pleased with where he is, so we'll see. But it’s likely he'll be a bit more slow.”

