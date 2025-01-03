Scott Parker proposes altering hectic festive schedule after Burnley's gruelling period
The Clarets are preparing for their fourth game in the space of just 10 days as they make the short trip to Ewood Park on Saturday lunchtime.
Parker’s side faced back-to-back away games against promotion rivals Sheffield United and Middlesbrough straight after Christmas, before hosting Stoke City on New Year’s Day.
The Clarets looked lethargic during their bore draw against the Potters, yet still managed to move up a place to second following Sheffield United’s defeat at Sunderland.
While the Burnley boss has been pleased with how his side has managed the past week or so, he admits it hasn’t come without its challenges.
When asked about the ups and downs of the Championship, Parker said: “I think you can expect that [between now and the end of the season], it’s just the division and what it brings.
“I also think at this time of the year, the schedule has been absolutely relentless. I keep referencing it and I keep wanting to check it, because I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a schedule that we’re coming out of at this present moment in time.
“It feels like it’s been a game every two or three days, away games…I might be wrong but it’s felt very different this time around. Because of that, it throws up different results.
“In this division you strap yourself in and get ready for the rollercoaster of what it is.”
When asked if the schedule needs to be altered going forwards, Parker added: “I think if you had asked me that four weeks ago, I probably would have been the first to say ‘it is what it is, this is how it is and everyone is in the position’, which they are, it’s not just us.
“But I think this is the first time in my career, because I’m always very reluctant, where I’ve felt it’s pretty crazy.
“I’ve referenced a race horse, you’d probably have someone knocking on your door. These players and what’s asked of them with the physical demands of this game, for them to get back out there after literally two days is challenging sometimes.
“We’ve dealt with it very well but there’s some huge demands of them.”
