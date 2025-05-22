Scott Parker outlines the one advantage Burnley will have in the Premier League next season
The Clarets conceded just 16 goals in 46 games this season as they won automatic promotion from the Championship alongside Leeds United.
During that time, Parker’s side also kept a record-equalling 30 clean sheets and failed to concede more than once in a single game.
While the Clarets boss is well aware the step-up to the Premier League is a significant one, he’s satisfied his side have the right foundations in place.
“It will be the basis,” he said.
“The basis will be the culture and the environment that we've created in a real short period of time. That will be the bedrock of what will drive next year as well and that will be it.
“We realise it will be a challenge, of course it's a challenge and it's been proven probably over the last two seasons. But we've got something here, which is a togetherness, a core group of men that stick together.
“I always say that you can write down a name on a piece of paper, of course you can, but actually putting people out there with a desire and a real hunger and a togetherness, which we absolutely have, will put us in good stead.
“There’s a lot more improvement for us to do going into the next part of our journey. But there are challenges that we're relishing and there are challenges there which we can't wait to face, like we faced them this year.”
While the chances of Burnley conceding just 16 goals in the Premier League is very slim, Parker knows the importance of remaining hard to beat.
“Of course,” he added. “It's probably the bedrock and hopefully a summit that has been ingrained in us now. It’s a habit for us.
“Of course, we go up a level where the tests will come thick and fast and we understand that. But after coming out of a big season where we've been pretty remarkably defensively, we'll see where that takes us.”