Scott Parker outlines Burnley's approach for Carabao Cup tie against Derby County

Burnley take a brief break from league action in midweek for their first excursion in the Carabao Cup.

For the first time in 10 cup draws, the Clarets have been handed a home tie in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Championship side Derby County, who edged past West Brom on penalties in the last round, provide the opposition at Turf Moor on Tuesday night (7.45pm kick-off).

The Rams, managed by former Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace, have yet to win in the league this season, losing two of their first three games and losing the other.

As for Burnley, they will be looking to improve on last season’s performance in the Carabao Cup, where they fell at the first hurdle with a 2-0 defeat away to Wolves.

Premier League survival, however, is their priority first and foremost – and with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on the horizon, manager Scott Parker is expected to make changes.

The likes of Max Weiss, Joe Worrall, Lucas Pires, Marcus Edwards, Loum Tchouana and Zian Flemming – players that have started on the bench during the first two league games – will be hoping to stake a claim.

Scott Parker. Burnley v Sunderland, Turf Moor, August 23rd 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Others, such as Hannes Delcroix and Ashley Barnes, will also be hoping to be involved after missing out of Burnley’s squad altogether against both Tottenham and Sunderland.

When asked if there’s likely to be wholesale changes against Derby on Tuesday night, Parker said: “Maybe. I think we will probably use our squad to obviously bring some players in, give them some game time. They deserve that as well.

“That's probably the likelihood.”

Parker also revealed after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sunderland that Armando Broja could have some involvement against Derby, as he continues to work his way up to match sharpness.

“He's not far, not far at all,” Parker said. “He's just probably a little bit behind.

Hopefully we can start integrating him, maybe on Tuesday and we can start seeing him then.”

