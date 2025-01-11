Scott Parker on why Burnley's backup goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has been 'first class' ahead of potential FA Cup showing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has lauded “first class” Vaclav Hladky and has attributed part of James Trafford’s success down to Burnley’s backup keeper.

The experienced stopper has mostly had to watch on from the sidelines this season while Trafford kept 16 of Burnley’s 17 clean sheets this season.

The other shutout, meanwhile, was kept by Hladky during the 5-0 rout of Cardiff City, a game Trafford missed through illness.

Hladky, a summer signing from Ipswich Town, could finally get his chance in between the sticks this afternoon when Burnley face League One side Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.

The 34-year-old’s only other appearance also came in cup action back in August when the Clarets were beaten by Wolves.

When asked how difficult it’s been for Hladky with his lack of game time, Parker said: “That’s tough.

“Vaclav has showed every single bit of professionalism to a man. He has been first class.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, shakes hands with Vaclav Hladky of Burnley following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England.

“I think he's probably the reason, or one of the reasons, as well as the coaches, of course, but one of the reasons you're seeing a young keeper in James perform the way he is.

“This is a guy that comes in every single day, pushes and pushes and pushes and is on the coattails of James. You're probably seeing that in terms of the performances from James.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for both of them boys and Etienne [Green] as well. He travels every week with us. He goes in goal in the warm-up and then has to get changed back into his track suit. That's tough and I get that and I totally understand that.

“But both of those guys have been first class in terms of that. If an opportunity comes, I have no doubt they'll be ready because of the way they are and the way they train.”