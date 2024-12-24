Scott Parker on Burnley’s midfield ‘predicament’, playing Hannibal out wide and Josh Brownhill’s scoring form

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker took the unusual step of naming four central midfielders in his starting XI for Burnley’s win against Watford at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three Josh’s – Cullen, Laurent and Brownhill – started in their normal positions in the middle of the park, while Hannibal started further out on the left.

It was a team selection that left many supporters scratching their heads, but as the game kicked off it soon became abundantly clear it was a gamble that paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets dominated the game, eventually winning 2-1, but the margin of victory ought to have been far greater given their control of proceedings.

Discussing his decision to play four central midfielders, Parker admitted it’s been tricky juggling having four quality players at his disposal who play in the same position.

“They blended very well [against Watford],” he said.

“It’s been a certain predicament for me because it’s four very good players who are searching to play in their best positions, but there’s only three positions to go for.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Josh Laurent during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on December 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“I thought Hannibal did exceptionally well. We decided to play him in a different position and he brought real energy and discipline to his performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought he was superb coming in off the sides of the pitch. It’s probably not his natural position but he was a driving force for us, so full credit to him.

“I’ve said it many times, it can sometimes be very difficult for a player when you’re not having minutes, but it’s about being ready when the opportunity comes and Hannibal was every bit of that.

“I was really pleased with the dynamic of how that looked at the weekend. It really gave us a platform in there with some technical players to give us the control we needed.”

Brownhill set up Jaidon Anthony’s early opener with a smart cross in from the left, before getting on the scoresheet himself later in the game with a lovely guided finish into the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the skipper is now on eight goals for the season, five more than any of his teammates.

“We’ve needed those goals,” Parker added. “He’s massive for us.

“He’s a player with a real goal threat and he has a real nous about him and an understanding of when to attack space and when not to.

“The second goal was superb, it was high level technical detail. I always say it, I have nothing but full admiration for this group really because as a coach you deliver sessions and you emphasise what you need, but it’s then down to them to go and execute them.”