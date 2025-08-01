Scott Parker on Burnley's friendly at Stoke City, double header and Tottenham opener

Burnley will look to take another step forward in their pre-season preparations when they take on Stoke City this weekend.

Scott Parker’s men make the trip down the M6 to the bet365 Stadium for their penultimate friendly of the summer.

The Clarets will actually play two games on Saturday, just as they did last weekend when they took on Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town.

One will be played behind closed doors, however, at the club’s Gawthorpe training base, understood to be against Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday.

But the public outing will come at Stoke, where the Clarets’ strongest squad is likely to be on show.

“We’ve got three games left [Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Lazio], two games this week and then obviously our final pre-season game before the season starts,” Parker told the Burnley Express.

“It will be another hard week for us and then we’ll start tapering off and keep improving.”

Scott Parker's Burnley side take on Stoke City this weekend (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

With only two weeks until the season starts, it will be interesting to see which players feature in Staffordshire this weekend.

It comes after the likes of Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Connor Roberts, Manuel Benson and Zian Flemming played no involvement during last weekend’s double header.

Closing in on the tough season opener at Tottenham, Parker can’t wait for the real action to get underway.

“We're really excited,” he added.

“We worked tirelessly last year to be in this position and to go into the Premier League and play against the teams that we're going to be playing this year, so we’re excited.

“We've still got some time, of course we have, but we're looking forward to the start of the season.”

