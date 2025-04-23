Scott Parker makes title hope pledge after masterminding Burnley's promotion to the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has his eyes set on winning the Championship title after masterminding Burnley’s return to the Premier League.

The Clarets boss is mindful of giving his players the time to celebrate the club’s remarkable promotion, which was sealed on Easter Monday with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Parker, however, is keen to keep pushing in a bid to push Leeds United all the way in the fight for the trophy.

“We’re going to go for it, that’s the aim and that’s what we’re going to do,” he told Sky Sports.

“We will enjoy this moment, because this is everything that we worked for, but there’s two games left and we want to try and go for the title now and that’s exactly what our aim will be.”

Speaking later during the post-match press conference, Parker added: “We deserve this moment to celebrate, they’ve earned every bit of this moment to relax and have a good night.

“We'll recover really quick. We'll enjoy tonight and then our full focus will go towards a tough game against QPR.

The players of Burnley lift Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, as they celebrate victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“I'm not going to even mention that. That's the last thing I want to mention tonight, because I've seen the sacrifice and the commitment every single one of these make. They need some air. They need some oxygen and they deserve it.

“But I'll get them back to where they need to be at the weekend.”

Had Burnley been pegged back late on to draw, it would have meant promotion would have been delayed until Saturday’s trip to QPR.

Parker, however, was delighted to ensure it got done at their Turf Moor home.

“To do it in front of our home fans, to celebrate in front of our home fans was key,” he added.

“Obviously, a different result tonight, a draw, obviously a win [for Sheffield United] would have taken it a little bit further down the line where that maybe had been the option for us, so I’m delighted that the fans could share that.

“I thought they were incredible. They drove every bit. I'm pleased that, you know, the long season, which it's been, that they can celebrate in front of us.”