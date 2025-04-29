Scott Parker makes 'matured' claim as Burnley boss reflects on Hannibal's 'personal journey'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has been delighted with the personal growth he’s seen from Burnley’s Hannibal this season.

The midfielder, still aged only 22, is finishing the season as one of Burnley’s most in-form players after a string of inspired performances.

But not only is he getting to show his ability, he’s also displayed a real maturity in his play – something Parker admits was lacking earlier in the season.

But since then, Hannibal’s disciplinary record has been much improved, picking up just three bookings in 20 games for club and country.

The Tunisian international has also become a real fans’ favourite this term and Parker has been delighted with the personal growth he’s shown over the course of the season.

“I have seen a change, absolutely,” the Clarets boss admitted.

Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley

“This has been a personal journey with Hann. He’s an emotional boy, someone who every time he steps over the line, you can see it and he brings that to every single game.

“I think what's impressed me the most with him, I've just seen someone mature. Not only emotionally and psychologically, but I've seen someone mature in terms of the way he's playing as well. He's starting to understand things and he's engaged in what I've asked of him and I think that's definitely helped him.

“I see someone probably much more stable now. At the beginning of this season that probably wasn't the case. I felt he played on emotion too much. I feel his whole game was based around emotion.

“While basing your game around emotion can get you through certain games, it can also take you the other way because there were big drop-offs for him.

“If emotionally games weren't going his way, you could see a real drop-off. Hints of frustration and the sending off was a prime example of that.

“I see someone much more stable now. I still see that raw emotion there, which we need and has to be. Hannibal alone can get a stadium going with one action.

“What he does, he engages in people. People gravitate to him. But I see a real development just in terms of his behaviours, in terms of where he's going.

“This is a young boy still. But I've seen a massive, massive improvement. Over the last two, three months, he's been key. He's been vital for us. Full credit to him because I know the commitment and what he's had to go through.

“No doubts there’s been some real frustrations at times, with me personally in terms of me asking things of him or not being happy in certain moments and trying to push him into areas where I felt we need to improve.

“But he’s taken everything on board. Not really sulked – maybe sometimes he has – but he's taken everything on board and tried to do it and he's reaping the benefits from that.”