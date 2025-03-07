Scott Parker makes Burnley defender demand after Maxime Esteve's first goal in Cardiff City win

Scott Parker is hoping Maxime Esteve’s first goal in Burnley colours is a sign of things to come.

The Frenchman scored on his 53rd appearance for the Clarets on Tuesday night as they edged past Cardiff City 2-1.

Esteve also became the club’s 20th goalscorer this season, which is a new club record.

Goals from defenders have been hard to come by this term though and Parker is hoping they can contribute more between now and the end of the season.

“I’m pleased for Max,” he said.

“It's something we've been asking of the defenders, to chip in with some goals from set plays.

“It was a well-worked goal, something we've worked on. Flemm [Zian Flemming] putting it back into the area, Maxi obviously being there in and around it to pick up the loose bits to score, so I’m pleased for him.”

The goal doubled Burnley’s first-half lead after Josh Brownhill had got them up and running with his 11th of the campaign.

Cardiff pulled one back on the stroke of half-time though as Yousef Salech became the first player to score a league goal against Burnley in almost 19 hours’ worth of football.

Parker’s men squandered some good chances at the start of the second-half to give them some breathing space, but ultimately they were forced to nervously hold on for the win.

The Clarets also felt they should have been awarded two penalties, but both were waved away. Brownhill was the first to be tripped inside the box, before Marcus Edwards also appeared to be brought down.

“I've not seen them back,” Parker said. “They looked like penalties in real time for me. I don't know. They did look like penalties.

“But, yes, I think other than those penalty shouts, I vividly remember some really good chances.

“Marcus [Edwards] on his weaker side, he's hit the target which is pleasing. Marcus fizzing one across the face as well. It just didn't go in for us, but it would have made the game a little bit easier [if we had got that third goal].”