Scott Parker makes away form admission as Burnley take on bottom side Wolves

Life on the road has been far from kind for Burnley back in the Premier League so far this season.

The Clarets have yet to pick up a point on their travels after being handed a gruelling start to the campaign.

Scott Parker’s side have been beaten by Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa to date, but have a big opportunity to put that right this weekend when they travel to bottom side Wolves.

When asked if winning away would represent a big milestone for his side, who remain outside the bottom three thanks to their impressive home form, Parker said: “I think it would, I think that's fair to say.

“Winning away from home in this division is tough, of course it is. But for sure, this could be an extra drive for us.

“We're in a good place, we’re coming out of a good result [against Leeds United] and we go there now trying to get our first away win and that will be key for us.”

Scott Parker speaks to the media ahead of the fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A win at Molineux would also make it back-to-back wins for Burnley, something they haven’t achieved in the top flight since April 2022.

“That would be massive,” Parker added.

“Back-to-back wins in the Premier League are huge and I think you're right, we all understand how difficult it is to win points in this and how crucial they are.

“But look, we're coming out of a brilliant result from the weekend. We're confident. We've been hugely competitive.

“We've come out of some tough, tough fixtures and we've been hugely competitive, scored goals and been a real threat. We're going into this weekend's game again with real confidence that hopefully we can go there and try and get a result.

"I suppose in a certain way, it could be a driver for us. There's something there. But I largely see those records as a bit of an irrelevance really because it’s about the here and now and what we need to do.

"But look, no doubt it's a big game for us.”

