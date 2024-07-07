Scott Parker lays out first steps as Burnley boss as Premier League objective made clear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Parker says his first task as Burnley boss will be to instil the right culture required to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The 43-year-old is under no illusions to what his main objective is this coming season: winning promotion at all costs.

It follows Burnley’s instant relegation back to the second tier, which itself was followed by Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich.

The 43-year-old knows what it takes to get sides promoted from the Championship, having already achieved it with both Fulham and Bournemouth.

But with only five weeks remaining until the new season gets underway, the pressure is on to make the necessary changes.

Parker told Clarets+: “I want to get on the training pitch, I want to get around the team and I want to start implementing how I see things, what’s going to be needed this year, what it takes to be elite, what it takes to win leagues, get promoted and be successful. That’s going to start from day one.

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - JANUARY 15: Head coach / Manager of Club Brugge, Scott Parker looks on during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderlecht at Jan Breydel Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

“I’m going to lay some foundations down that the team understands, so they’re the most important things now.

“We need to get the team fit, let’s keep pushing. We’ve got five weeks now until the start of the season.

“It’s going to be a long one, there’s going to be some blips along the way, of course there is but I’ve come here for one reason, that’s to help and get this team promoted out of this league. That’s the plan.”

Parker’s first promotion from the second tier came during the 2019/20 campaign, when he guided Fulham to the Premier League via the play-off finals thanks to a 2-1 win against Brentford.

After an unsuccessful year in the top flight, the former England international made the move to Bournemouth, where he won automatic promotion from the Championship in his first season in charge.

While talent and ability is an obvious requirement, Parker knows there are other traits needed to be a successful side in this division.

“There will definitely be echoes there,” he added. “I’ve gone into two different football clubs with the same objective and I’ve probably seen and experienced certain things that happen at these football clubs and what needs to happen.

“Culturally, that’s the biggest one. You will often hear managers sit and talk about culture and environment. It’s a fundamental ingredient needed to build a team first and foremost and certainly to build a team that gets promoted.

“There’s three teams out of 24 that are going to be successful, the ratio and numbers are really against you in that sense. But there’s some key ingredients I’ve learned along the way, not just through 20 years of playing the game but also through the three years I’ve had as a coach.