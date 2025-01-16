Scott Parker issues injury update ahead of Burnley's crunch showdown with Sunderland
The likes of Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond are all working their way back from long-term absences.
But while the quarter are all making steady progress in their recoveries, Friday night’s game at Turf Moor will come too soon for any of them.
“Everyone's fine,” Parker said, when asked for the latest news on the injury front.
“Coming out of the games that we've had, obviously the boys that weren’t involved in the FA Cup are all fine.
“Injury-wise we are pretty much where we have been for large parts of the last few weeks really, so nothing's really changed.
“Players that have been out injured are on the grass and they're progressing in the right way, but none that will be available for the Sunderland game.”
Elsewhere, Hannibal serves the third and final game of his three-match ban for his stamp during the 0-0 draw against Stoke City on New Year’s Day.
Burnley fans will also be interested to see if Mike Tresor features in a matchday squad again having made a surprise cameo off the bench in the FA Cup last week.
The winger, who hadn’t kicked a ball for Burnley this season prior to the cup win at Reading, was an 87th minute substitute as Parker’s side required extra-time to beat their League One opponents 3-1.
Tresor set up Zian Flemming’s first goal before playing a leading role in the Dutchman’s second.
