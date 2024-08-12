Scott Parker includes surprise name on Burnley bench for season opener against Luton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wout Weghorst is a surprise inclusion in Scott Parker’s first Burnley squad for tonight’s Championship opener against Luton Town.

The Dutchman, strongly linked with a move away this summer, is named among the substitutes at Kenilworth Road as the Clarets kick-off their 2024/25 campaign in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The 32-year-old, who helped the Netherlands reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024, hasn’t made an appearance for the Clarets since May 2022.

Elsewhere, Parker names James Trafford in goal as new signing Vaclav Hladky only starts on the bench.

The new Clarets boss hands out a debut to Lucas Pires at left-back, while Vitinho also starts - although not at right-back with Connor Roberts also starting.

Sander Berge, who wasn’t involved in pre-season, is left out again alongside the likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor, Zeki Amdouni and Michael Obafemi.

There are just five survivors in Burnley’s starting XI that started the game against Nottingham Forest on the final day of last season – Dara O’Shea, Maxime Esteve, Josh Cullen, Wilson Odobert and Lyle Foster.

Summer signing Andreas Hountondji is on the bench, but Shurandy Sambo hasn’t been named in the squad.

TEAMS

Luton: Kaminski, Walters, Baptiste, Nelson, Johnson, Doughty, Mengi, Ogbene, Chong, Morris, Adebayo

Subs: Shea, Bell, Mpanzu, Holmes, Townsend, Francis-Clarke, Chigozie, Woodrow, Taylor

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O'Shea, Esteve, Pires, Vitinho, Cullen, Brownhill, Koleosho, Odobert, Foster

Subs: Hladky, McNally, Massengo Twine, Benson, Zaroury, Hountondji, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Referee: Matt Donohue