Scott Parker highlights in-form player that is the 'driving force' behind his Burnley side

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

In-form midfielder Josh Brownhill is the “driving force” behind Burnley’s team, according to manager Scott Parker.
placeholder image
Read More
Scott Parker identifies key factor in Burnley's promotion race with Leeds United...

The Clarets skipper was in fine form prior to the international break, with four goals in his last six games to take his tally to the season to 13.

The 29-year-old, who remains out of contract in the summer, opened the scoring early on during Burnley’s comfortable 2-0 victory against Swansea City in their last outing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brownhill will now be looking to pick up from where he left off when Parker’s side resume their Championship campaign with a tricky clash against play-off chasing Bristol City at the weekend.

It was a typical neat finish from Brownhill in South Wales, arriving in the box at just the right time to steer home from Zian Flemming’s pullback.

“I think we've said that a lot this season, to be honest with you [Brownhill being in the right place at the right time],” Parker said.

“If the ball goes in an area, Josh Brownhill seems to have got unbelievable habits of just being in there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, speaks to Josh Brownhill of Burnley following the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)placeholder image
PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, speaks to Josh Brownhill of Burnley following the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“It’s another goal for him and he's been a driving force for us really. He's been critical for what we've done this year and his goals have been massive for that.”

Another player who Parker described as a “driving force” was Josh Laurent following his dominant display against Swansea last time out.

The former Stoke City man was Burnley’s Man of the Match as he ran the show from midfield, having come back into the starting XI after being dropped to the bench against West Brom just four days earlier.

“He was superb,” Parker added. “I thought he was top to be honest with you. I thought Josh came in and did very well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was outstanding in the middle of the park. I thought he drove things, he brought his physicality, he brought his quality. He was a driving force for us, so I’m really pleased for him.”

Laurent will now be looking to keep hold of his shirt this weekend ahead of Hannibal, who has been away on international duty with Tunisia.

Related topics:Scott ParkerJosh BrownhillSwansea CityBurnleyBristol CityWest Brom
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice