Scott Parker hails impact of Burnley debutants following moves from Bournemouth and Stoke City

Scott Parker has hailed the impact of Burnley’s debutants following their late arrival at Turf Moor.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Laurent was thrown straight into Burnley’s starting XI for the recent 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers, barely 24 hours after the midfielder had sealed his deadline day move from Stoke City.

Jaidon Anthony, meanwhile, was also a starter just two days on from completing his season-long loan switch from Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there’s always uncertainty over a player’s performance when they’re being thrown into the deep end with little preparation, Parker felt the pair more than delivered.

“I thought they were brilliant to be quite honest with you,” he said.

“It’s two boys who have just walked into the building. On Friday morning they had a 45-minute training session to go through the gameplan and I thought they were superb.

“It was a difficult decision to throw them in, but they’ve got quality and that’s why we signed them. I knew their quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaidon Anthony challenges for the ball. Burnley v Blackburn Rovers, 31st August 2024 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Jaidon gets an assist, Josh in midfield brought his qualities in midfield as well in terms of his physicality and his technical quality in certain moments, so they were fine.”

Joe Worrall also made his first league start, and his first cameo at Turf Moor, after making his first Burnley bow in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

While the centre-back looked a little rusty and short on match fitness at times, his commanding presence still shone through.

“Joe has not been here for long,” Parker added. “He played 80 odd minutes in the cup which I think was his first appearance since May, so he’s not played a lot of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To play back-to-back games with a quick turnaround, he showed his qualities and his attributes which we’re going to need from him, so I was pleased for him.”

Jeremy Sarmiento, one of three deadline day signings, also made his debut off the bench during last week's East Lancashire derby.

Zian Flemming was signed too late on deadline day to be registered in time, but he’s been out lately anyway with a tight calf for Millwall prior to his Turf Moor move.