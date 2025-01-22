Scott Parker fires warning to Burnley players as bottom of the table Plymouth Argyle await

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker has warned his Burnley players not to expect an easy ride against bottom side Plymouth Argyle tonight.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets put up their 15-game unbeaten run in league and cup against Argyle’s dismal winless run, which extends to 13 games in the Championship.

It leaves Miron Muslic’s side rooted to the bottom of the table with just four wins to their name and five points adrift of safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their troubles, Parker knows his side must still be at their best to claim three points in their bid to claw back ground on the top two.

“This isn’t going to be an easy game on Wednesday night,” he said.

“A new manager has come in…I think he's had two games now, but I take no reference to where they are in the league and how they’re doing in current form.

“If we don't turn up on Wednesday night with the right attitude, the right mentality, this will prove a very, very tough game for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Miron Muslic, Head Coach of Plymouth Argyle looks on from the dugout ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Oxford United FC at Home Park on January 14, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“As always, we need to be fully aware of what lies ahead and we need to approach this game like we've approached the majority of games this year, to give us the best platform to obviously go and win this game.

“I suspect it will be an aggressive team, a team that wants to cause us as many problems as they can in their home stadium.

“We need to be fully aware, which we will, and oppose ourselves on this game, like we have done for the majority of this year.”

While Burnley remain unbeaten at home this season, they’ve drawn seven of their 13 games at Turf Moor and have struggled against sides that sit back and make life difficult for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the road, however, the Clarets boast the record in the Championship with 28 points from their 14 games.

When asked if they’re given more freedom on the road, Parker replied: “Maybe, but in terms of the new coach coming in, I expect him to come and give us a game here.

“He coached an aggressive team in Belgium [Cercle Brugge] that wanted to try and put you under pressure and come with a real intensity to their game. I suspect that's the way this game will look.

“I think it's fair that the away games obviously become a little bit more open because the home team want to try and oppose themselves a little bit more. But like I said, I think this game will be an intense game for us.”